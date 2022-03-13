The Buckle, Inc. Stock Rises 0% Following Same-Store Sales Report (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) same store sales increased by 33.3% in the month of February. Buckle’s shares climbed by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKE shares. Sidoti started coverage on Buckle in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $36.19 on Friday. Buckle has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.60.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Buckle will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 8,941.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

