The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.63

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.63 and traded as low as $7.92. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 483,171 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCS. TheStreet cut The Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $401.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 24,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,980.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth about $9,980,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,298,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,715,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 789,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 313,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 2,099.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 216,012 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

