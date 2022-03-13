The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 30.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRV opened at $33.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.14. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

In other The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $109,987.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (Get Rating)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.