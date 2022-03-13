The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from The Cushing Renaissance Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by 26.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:SZC opened at $42.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $45.50. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $50.94.
About The Cushing Renaissance Fund (Get Rating)
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
