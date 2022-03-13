The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from The Cushing Renaissance Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by 26.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get The Cushing Renaissance Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SZC opened at $42.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $45.50. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $50.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SZC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund (Get Rating)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.