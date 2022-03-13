The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,095.52

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,095.52 ($14.35) and traded as low as GBX 940 ($12.32). The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 951 ($12.46), with a volume of 73,754 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £710.42 million and a P/E ratio of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,095.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,195.76.

Get The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.05%.

In related news, insider Kevin Carter bought 2,000 shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,072 ($14.05) per share, for a total transaction of £21,440 ($28,092.24). Also, insider Michael Warren bought 1,000 shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 980 ($12.84) per share, for a total transaction of £9,800 ($12,840.67).

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:HSL)

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.