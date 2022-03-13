The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Honest were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HNST. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,152,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,121,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $35,133.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $5.22 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

