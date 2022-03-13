The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Short Interest Update

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the February 13th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRL. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 345,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 233,963 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 105,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of The New Ireland Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRL traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,135. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87. The New Ireland Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a $2.2808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from The New Ireland Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.11.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

