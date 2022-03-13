The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Update

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 162.1% from the February 13th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NNWWF. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of North West from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

North West stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.29. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50. North West has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $29.77.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

