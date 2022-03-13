The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Increased by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.1% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG opened at $143.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $127.04 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.91.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

