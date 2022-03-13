The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, an increase of 178.9% from the February 13th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 314.5 days.

Shares of WEIGF opened at $23.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06. The Weir Group has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $27.50.

The Weir Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

