The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMB. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.90. 7,684,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,298,808. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $34.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.26%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

