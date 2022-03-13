THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

THKLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America cut THK from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:THKLY opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.80. THK has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

