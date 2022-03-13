Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,277,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,601,000 after acquiring an additional 958,720 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,417,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,159,000 after purchasing an additional 399,577 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,571,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $51.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.62. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $55.29.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.