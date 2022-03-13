Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 18,043 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,043 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.33 and its 200-day moving average is $109.49. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

