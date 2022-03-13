Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 201 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CP opened at $77.63 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

