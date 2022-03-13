Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,282,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after buying an additional 386,360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 52,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 41,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 269,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 181,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.19. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.