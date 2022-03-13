thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a growth of 151.1% from the February 13th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.94.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Equities analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKAMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on thyssenkrupp from €11.20 ($12.17) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

thyssenkrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

