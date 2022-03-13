thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a growth of 151.1% from the February 13th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.94.
thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Equities analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About thyssenkrupp (Get Rating)
thyssenkrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.
