TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 370 ($4.85).

TIFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.85) to GBX 360 ($4.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

Shares of TI Fluid Systems stock opened at GBX 196.20 ($2.57) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 237.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 252.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.03. TI Fluid Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 176.20 ($2.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 330.50 ($4.33).

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.