Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Up 366.7% in February

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TILCF stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. Till Capital has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $7.70.

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

