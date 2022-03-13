Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $143 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.15 million.Tilly’s also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of TLYS traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,928. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.11.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

