Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Short Interest Up 293.8% in February

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 293.8% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $10.21.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,163,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,994 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 5,653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 712,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $5,826,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $5,748,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $2,940,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (TSIB)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.