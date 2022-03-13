Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading Up 3.4%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.27 and last traded at $13.26. Approximately 8,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 458,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.53.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Titan International had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Titan International by 10,448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Titan International by 9,915.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Titan International by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

