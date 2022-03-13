Tnf LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Tnf LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 1.7% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,643 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,782,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 804.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 822,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,486,000 after purchasing an additional 731,762 shares during the period. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC now owns 2,287,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after purchasing an additional 574,171 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.68. 5,244,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,146,391. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.40. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

