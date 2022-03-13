Tnf LLC Sells 2,039 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tnf LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.1% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,517,300 shares of company stock valued at $121,339,113 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.92. The stock had a trading volume of 35,283,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,712,770. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average is $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.06.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

