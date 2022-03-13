Tnf LLC Sells 604 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Tnf LLC lessened its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,068,000. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 213.0% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 1,153,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,932,000 after buying an additional 784,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,985,000 after buying an additional 630,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,951,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,599,000 after buying an additional 613,622 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,587,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,501,000 after buying an additional 461,771 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $29.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,177. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.94 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

