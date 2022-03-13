Tokes Price Tops $0.0160 (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Tokes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Tokes has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001942 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.