Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Increases Dividend to $1.04 Per Share

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

TSE TPZ opened at C$20.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.93. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.07 and a 1 year high of C$21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$340,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.38.

