Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires 602 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,194,000 after acquiring an additional 213,849 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,893,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,143,000 after acquiring an additional 35,502 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.40. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $51.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.