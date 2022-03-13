Townsend & Associates Inc Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $105.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.05. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

