TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.78. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 17,363 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,594.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 253,369 shares of company stock worth $646,241 over the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TCON. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TRACON Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

