Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 277.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.52. 912,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,677. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $165.10 and a 1-year high of $239.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.52.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

