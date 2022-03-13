TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Roth Capital

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 7,622 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 83,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 22.2% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 71,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies (Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.