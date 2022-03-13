Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at Cormark

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Transcontinental presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.00.

TCL.A stock opened at C$18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.63. Transcontinental has a 52 week low of C$18.06 and a 52 week high of C$26.45.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

