TRH Financial LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TRH Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,099 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 16,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 19,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average is $53.07. The firm has a market cap of $222.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

