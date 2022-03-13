Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,893 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Tricida were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tricida by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tricida by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $64,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

TCDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06. Tricida, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. The company has a market cap of $444.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

