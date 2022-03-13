TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a payout ratio of 88.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.8%.

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $521.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 87.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TPVG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth $706,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. 24.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

