Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $416.72 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) will report sales of $416.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $399.87 million and the highest is $425.68 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $466.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Triumph Group.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $319.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGI. Barclays upped their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

TGI stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.05. 388,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,241. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,694,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,646,000 after purchasing an additional 137,330 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,448,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,610,000 after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,533,000 after acquiring an additional 87,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after acquiring an additional 37,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at $18,584,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.