Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Trading Up 5.1%

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.23. Approximately 8,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,425,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TROX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tronox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Get Tronox alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,710,398.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 73,405 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,185,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,245,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tronox by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,935,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,513,000 after buying an additional 1,095,514 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Tronox by 399.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,191,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,634,000 after buying an additional 952,988 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Tronox by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,205,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after buying an additional 756,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Tronox by 47.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,299,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,689,000 after buying an additional 738,425 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Company Profile (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.