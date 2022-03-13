Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,046,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540,495. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average of $60.79.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

