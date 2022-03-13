Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Position in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its position in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Datto were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Datto by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Datto by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datto by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Datto alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Shares of MSP stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 75.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.66. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

In other news, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 44,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $1,060,700.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,561,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 258,273 shares of company stock valued at $6,438,250. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.