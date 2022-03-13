Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 34,626 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,626 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 31.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,374,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,210,000 after purchasing an additional 571,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 955,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 66,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 10.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HMHC opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.15. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.81%.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $68,940.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 27,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $566,284.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,023 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HMHC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

