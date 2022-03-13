Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tullow Oil to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 79 ($1.04) in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 70.75 ($0.93).

Shares of LON TLW opened at GBX 51.20 ($0.67) on Wednesday. Tullow Oil has a one year low of GBX 39.88 ($0.52) and a one year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 48.36. The firm has a market cap of £734.20 million and a PE ratio of 5.02.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Martin F. Greenslade purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £31,200 ($40,880.50).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

