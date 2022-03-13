TWC Enterprises Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:TWC)

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

TWC opened at C$19.00 on Friday. TWC Enterprises has a 52 week low of C$16.75 and a 52 week high of C$27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$466.41 million and a PE ratio of 5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.65.

TWC Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf trademark in Canada and the United States. As of March 03, 2021, it owned and operated golf clubs with 48.5, 18-hole equivalent championship courses; and 3.5, 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 37 locations primarily in Ontario, Quebec, and Florida.

