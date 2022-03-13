Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Twin Disc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $14.64 on Thursday. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.01 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.51.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 21,312 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Twin Disc by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,502,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 300,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 410,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.
Twin Disc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.