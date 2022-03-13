Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Twin Disc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $14.64 on Thursday. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.01 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.34). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 21,312 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Twin Disc by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,502,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 300,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 410,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

