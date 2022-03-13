Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Holdings in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Amtech Systems were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amtech Systems by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 249.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

ASYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amtech Systems from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Amtech Systems stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.70 million, a P/E ratio of 77.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipment. It focuses on thermal processing, wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.

