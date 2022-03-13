Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $569,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 16,629.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,795,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,532,000 after buying an additional 1,785,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,135 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,718,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,887,000 after purchasing an additional 682,318 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,232,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 380,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,749,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIPC opened at $70.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.17. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $80.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

