Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $601,000 Stock Position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,184,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,768,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in LSI Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LSI Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

LSI Industries stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.90 million, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31. LSI Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.25 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

