Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases New Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 29.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $47.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNV. Raymond James upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

