Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 83.8% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 232,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 105,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $51.89.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 68.35%.

GBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Stephens raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

