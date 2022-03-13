Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 428,000 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 428,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in DURECT were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 600.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 421,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 357,972 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the third quarter worth $320,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,370,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 198,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP lifted its position in DURECT by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 15,486,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,822,000 after acquiring an additional 177,435 shares during the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DURECT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 8.88. DURECT Co. has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. DURECT had a negative net margin of 259.46% and a negative return on equity of 49.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About DURECT (Get Rating)

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.